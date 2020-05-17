Coronavirus: Bladen County has 48 recoveries in 70 cases; state case total up 1,475 last two days

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has counted 48 recoveries from 70 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The Health Department released its latest numbers Saturday evening. There have been two deaths, one in White Oak and one in Tar Heel. Saturday’s total was up two in cases, and the fourth consecutive report of at least two cases.

In the postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 17. There have been 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, five in Bladenboro, five in Council, three in East Arcadia, two in Clarkton, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

The county has reported at least one case 25 of the last 27 days, and 47 this month. The worst day was Monday, when a death and eight cases were added. Eight cases were also added on April 27 and May 5.

Earlier in the day, the state Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 652 deaths and 17,982 cases. Deaths increased by 11, seven of which were in congregate living settings, and cases rose by 853 a day after climbing 622.

The number hospitalized at the time of the report was 481.

Congregate living settings account for 407 deaths and 4,157 cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 75 nursing homes, 28 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, two each in Cumberland and Robeson, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

In adjacent counties, there have been 38 deaths and 1,476 cases. Cumberland has 12 deaths and 463 cases; Columbus has 18 deaths and 228 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 509 cases; Sampson has one death and 232 cases; and Pender has one death and 44 cases.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal