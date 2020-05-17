Bladen County library system beings outdoor pick-up at all locations

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library system is swinging back into engagements Monday.

County buildings still remain closed, but the library says outdoor pick-up of physical library materials will be permitted at all locations. And there are resources for those not comfortable with the outdoor pick-up availability.

• Main branch, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown: Outdoor pick-up is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Bridger Memorial, 313 Main St., Bladenboro: Outdoor pick-up is 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

• Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St., Clarkton: Outdoor pick-up is 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

At each location, patrons can receive phone assistance Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 910-862-6990 for the Elizabethtown branch, 910-863-4586 for the Bladenboro branch, and 910-647-3661 for the Clarkton branch.

There’s a limit of 10 items per library card, and patrons will need it when calling to ask for materials. Staff members will advise how long until the items are ready. If the request is made through the internet, wait for an email notification that the holds are ready.

When arriving in the parking lot, call the library. The items will be placed outside on a table or bench near the front entrance. Do not exit the vehicle until the staff is no longer outside.

Kelsey Edwards, director of the library for the county, says e-resources including e-books and e-audiobooks are available with a library card 24/7 through the internet at bladencountypubliclibrary.com. Temporary internet access cards are also still available.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_library-2-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

