Coronavirus: Smithfield Foods donates to fund for foodservice workers

Smithfield Culinary, a foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, has donated $25,000 to the Ferdinand Metz American Culinary Federation Relief Fund.

The fund provides assistance to chefs, culinarians, and foodservice workers enduring hardship during the coroanvirus pandemic.

A release says an estimated 14 million people are employed nationwide by the foodservice industry. Many have been laid off, furloughed or had hours reduced.

All 100 percent of the proceeds from the Ferdinand Metz ACF Relief Fund go to foodservice workers. Foodservice industry employees may apply for a grant regardless of their segment, and $500 grants will be given directly to those qualified, the release says.

Smithfield Culinary’s portfolio includes Carando, Curly’s, Eckrich, Farmland, Marherita and Smithfield.

Smithfield Foods is headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, and has approximately 40,000 employees. It is the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer, and has a plant in Tar Heel.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Smithfield-Foods-2-2.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal