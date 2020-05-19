ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Robert Taylor, superintendent of Bladen County Schools, has been appointed to the board for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

The announcement was made by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The mission of the organization, based in Cullowhee and with an eastern campus on Ocracoke Island, is to help “teachers grow in knowledge, skills, compassion, and professionalism so that students become engaged, self-motivated, and successful.”

Taylor, finishing his ninth year leading the county’s public school system, will represent Educational Region 4. He’s been with the district as superintendent since July 1, 2011.

Taylor is already active in a number of boards for the state and higher education institutions. He is on the state Board of Education Whole Community School Child Advisory Council, and the Advisory Council for both the Dean of the School of Education at Fayetteville State University and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Taylor served as the assistant superintendent for Clinton City Schools from 2003-11 before coming to Elizabethtown.

He’s a 1990 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned his bachelors in history and political science. He earned a master’s in school administration from Fayetteville State in 2001, and his doctorate in educaitonal leadership in 2009.

In 2017 he was awarded the Friday Medal by the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at N.C. State University’s College of Education. That award is given annually to honor significant contributions to education, particularly through advocating innovation.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal