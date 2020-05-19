Coronavirus: Bladen County adds five cases, has 78

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bladen County, bringing the total to 78.

The report was made on Tuesday by both the county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services. The county’s number of fatalities remains at two, and there have been 53 recoveries.

The state death toll climbed by 30, to 691, and the number of cases rose 677 to 19,700 — a five-day total of 3,193. More than 265,000 tests have been completed, an infection rate of just more than 7 percent for those tested, and two-tenths of 1 percent of the state’s estimated 10.5 million population.

The state reported 585 hospitalized. Avery County became the last of 100 to report a positive case.

Bladen County has reported 55 cases this month, and at least one case in 28 of the last 30 days.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 20 positive cases. There have been 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, six in Clarkton, five in Bladenboro, five in Council, three in East Arcadia, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Twenty-four deaths were added in congregate living settings, pushing the total to 439. Those living places account for 4,413 cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 77 nursing homes, 28 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, two each in Cumberland and Robeson, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

In adjacent counties, there have been 42 deaths and 1,613 cases. Cumberland has 13 deaths and 500 cases; Columbus has 21 deaths and 251 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 547 cases; Sampson has one death and 265 cases; and Pender has one death and 50 cases.

The state remains under a modified stay at home order, and within the first phase of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to slowly reopen the state. The governor and Dr. Mandy Cohen of DHHS say they are monitoring the trends to determine if a second phase can begin later this week.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 327 deaths and 9,523 cases, or 47.3 percent of the deaths and 48.3 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 66 deaths and 2,717 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 560 cases, Cabarrus County has 20 deaths and 389 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 360 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 208 cases — a total of 133 deaths and 4,234 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 38 deaths and 1,053 cases, Wake County has 30 deaths and 1,272 cases, Orange County has 37 deaths and 283 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 269 cases — a total of 122 deaths and 2,877 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 48 deaths and 901 cases, Davidson County has 11 deaths and 306 cases, Forsyth County has seven deaths and 736 cases, and Randolph County has six deaths and 469 cases — a total of 72 deaths and 2,412 cases.

Of the state’s total cases, 43 percent are ages 25-49 and 44 percent are ages 50 and over. Those 50 and up account for 97 percent of the deaths.

Fifty percent of the cases statewide are women, 48 percent are men and the rest are unconfirmed. Men account for 51 percent of the deaths.

Bladen County is one of 17 that has a meat-processing plant with an outbreak. In a published report Friday attributing the source to DHHS, there were 1,675 workers at 26 plants who have tested positive for COVID-19. The report, citing county health departments and admitting the number is likely low, said there were 49 new cases last week attributed to workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, pushing the total of infections there to at least 125.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal