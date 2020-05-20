Coronavirus: Bladen County Schools graduates given three options to get diplomas

ELIZABETHTOWN — Never, say the two valedictorians, was it going to be ideal. Not with the coronavirus.

But the graduation ceremonies for Bladen County Schools have been reset with three options.

The plans include an inside and an outside option, each adhering to guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outside ceremonies, each beginning at 8 a.m., are June 12 for West Bladen and June 13 for East Bladen. The inside ceremonies are June 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Bladen, and June 13 starting at 1 p.m. at East Bladen.

Graduates who do not wish to participate in either ceremony can contact the school prior to the ceremonies and arrange a time to pick up their diploma.

“I’m really excited that we get to walk across the stage, and I still get to give my speech,” said Autumn Brisson, who leads the class academically at West Bladen. “I guess we’ll take what we can get. It’s not exactly the best.

“I’m happy that they heard us out. It’s not exactly what we wanted, but we weren’t ever going to have a traditional one anyway. “

Gabe Barber, the valedictorian at East Bladen, was in agreement.

“Nothing is going to be ideal, the way we want it,” he said. “This plan is definitely better than the original one. It’s still not going to be the same.”

“The same” could be defined as like the schools’ first 18 graduating classes. Normally, graduation comes a week after the last day of school, on a Friday, with the schools alternating years for early and late starting times.

The virus, which has killed two in Bladen County, changed everything.

Inside, the format will be just as proposed on May 8. There will be a limit of four family members with a graduate, it will happen inside the school library at designated times, and there will be temperature screenings for all who enter. School personnel will be periodically screened for their temperature, and cleaning will be done in correlation with rotating furniture for each individual ceremony.

Outside, graduates and their families are limited to one vehicle, all will remain in the vehicle throughout the ceremony with exception of pulling forward to the stage and the graduate crossing the stage to pick up their diploma. Vehicles may then exit the campus, or return to their parking spot for the remainder of the ceremony.

At this ceremony, remarks will be given by the class valedictorian, salutatorian and principal.

“I’m glad they changed it and gave us that option,” said Barber, who is planning to attend N.C. State and awaiting word on having the option to go to West Point. “I was in support of the new plan.”

Both schools are encouraging families to decorate their vehicles in celebration of the graduates. The rules on vehicles are prohibit RVs, buses, Jeeps with no doors or tops, convertibles with tops down, or trucks with people in the bed.

“That’s going to be early to wake up, but it’s all right,” said Brisson, who is headed to Campbell in the fall.

The communities surrounding both schools were decidedly against the plan announced May 8. An East Bladen parent, Jennifer Potter, was at the heart of a push to get it changed. Students, both seniors graduating and junior marshals, signed a petition and threatened to boycott the indoor ceremony plan.

The Board of Education heard the public outcry, and asked Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor and principals Dr. Peggy Hester at West Bladen and Dr. Jason Wray at East Bladen to listen to the concerns.

A compromise was sought, albeit one that aheres to the recommendations and restrictions imposed by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we wouldn’t have been in this mess if they’d have just had input from the seniors and the community beforehand, before they made the first decision,” Brisson said.

“That’s a great point,” Barber said. “What she said makes sense. If they had kind of ran it by more people first, we wouldn’t have had the whole situation in the first place.”

Autumn Brisson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Autumn-Brisson.jpgAutumn Brisson Gabe Barber https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_12-Gabe-Barber.jpgGabe Barber https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_schools-class-2020-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal