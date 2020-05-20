Coronavirus: Restaurants, hair and nail salons reopening Friday at 5 p.m.

- UNC TV Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said the state would move to phase two beginning Friday at 5 p.m. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Restaurant seating will reopen, as will hair and nail salons.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said the state’s second phase of reopening begins at 5 p.m. on Friday. It comes two weeks to the hour after the first phase began, a time period where pressure mounted on the Democratic incumbent in this fall’s gubanatorial election to relax restrictions.

The order is in place through June 26 at 5 p.m., unless repealed, replaced or rescinded.

Among the businesses that will open: restaurants for dine-in at mostly 50 percent capacity; personal care places like salons and barbers, with 50 percent capacity and limited numbers in the waiting areas; swimming pools at 50 percent capacity; overnight and day camps can open with safety rules; and child care facilities can enroll all children.

Among hte businesses that will stay be closed: bars, nightclubs, gyms, indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, museums, and playgrounds.

In phase one, the limit on gatherings was 10. Cooper said that remains in place for indoor facilities, and goes to 25 outdoors.

Worship services are exempt from this executive order; Cooper did include recommendations for them.

Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the factors determining moving to the second phase are COVID-like syndromic cases, lab-confirmed cases, positive tests as a percentage of total tests, and hospitalizations.

“The data shows we need to be cautious and vigilant,” Cohen said.

The trajectory of cases didn’t get a passing grade, but Cohen said that is in part because of the increase in testing. Cohen said the rising case count is the reason for a more modest move in phase two than originally set forth by the governor.

Cooper said he was lifting the stay at home order in favor of “safer at home recomendation.”

Originally, Cooper’s second phase had these instructions:

• Lift stay at home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home.

• Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols (reduced capacity).

• Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity.

• Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings.

• Open public playgrounds.

• Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate living settings.

In none of the phases are there instructions on the businesses that were closed March 25, which includes the hair and nail salons.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

