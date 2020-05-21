DUBLIN — Commissioners have approved the Fire Department’s budget proposal of $99,350.

The action came during the May 7 meeting in the Dublin Community Center. The meeting site was changed due to the coronavirus.

More discussion on the town’s budget is expected in June. The town’s hearing for the proposed budget is expected to happen June 15.

The town board gave approval for Public Works Director Jonathan Ward to go inspect sewer lines in anticipation of putting the most urgent repairs into the budget, either for fiscal year 2020-21 or 2021-22. To do this, a special camera that snakes through the lines will be used.

Ward indicated there are no major issues known.

Two actions involve the Lumber River Council of Governments. The organization will work with the town on its ordinances, being sure all are up to date and in compliance with state law.

The COG also noted a low response to the 2020 Census in Dublin, and suggested the town might call on its water customers to remind them. Members of the clerk’s office are making those contacts.

A library box has placed outside of Town Hall, following an approval by the board. The initiative is from Boy Scout Tucker Bordeaux.

Dublin has only received two of the required three bids for a Powell Bill project. The matter is expected to be address more on June 4 at the commissioners’ next meeting.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal