ELIZABETHTOWN — Men and Women United, a nonprofit united for youth and families, is promoting the Vacationer Supported Agriculture initiative.

This is a program of the North Carolina State Cooperative Extension, developed as part of a three-year Farmers Market Promotion Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The project team and county extension partners coordinate groups of local farmers in the growing, packaging and delivery of bags of local produce to pick-up locations convenient to vacationers.

The program has come to be known as Vacation Vittles.

Randolph Keaton, director of Men and Women United, coordinates delivery by youth ambassadors to the beaches of Brunswick County. The first bags go out May 30.

For more information, contact Becky Bowen at blbowen@ncsu.edu, or by calling 919-628-4317.

Orders for a VSA produce bag can be made on the internet at https://p1provisions.com/.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_men-and-women-united.jpg