Bladenboro virtual connection goes out, meeting continues

BLADENBORO — Commissioners held a meeting made available to the public Monday through YouTube, but the connection failed early and the public was shut out.

Town Clerk Melanie Hester said those in the meeting were unaware of the outage when it happened. Calls to the town offices at the time of interruption, and text messages to Mayor Rufus Duckworth were not answered.

The meeting was not visually recorded.

The board continued through its agenda and Hester provided the Bladen Journal with an update. The meeting has been continued to June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.

The town’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21, presented at the meeting, has been uploaded to the town’s website.

The contract for the McLean Park softball field grading and preparation went to D.G. Jackson for the amount of $45,200.

The board approved getting an asbestos and lead inspection for 104 S. Main St. in preparation for demolition. That will be rebid once the board has the report.

The 2019 Local Water Supply plan was approved. The board also appointed Marty Fritz with AAA Water Services to be the town’s operator responsible in charge for the spray irrigation permit and operations.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal