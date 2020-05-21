WHITE LAKE — No changes in restrictions are planned for this residential resort community through the holiday weekend.

Mayor Goldston Womble, in a Thursday morning interview with the Bladen Journal, said the town is planning to let business owners know it is in agreement with Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order released Wednesday. Cooper relaxed some restrictions, all of which go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The town’s current directive, a state of emergency declaration, is in place through June 4. It could be changed before then, or be extended. News on what happens is next is likely to come after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Womble said he had multiple meetings Thursday that would help craft the plan for what happens next, including with town staff and with business ownership in the community. He said his first priority is the health of people.

With his family he’s an owner at Goldston’s Beach. He said they gathered and talked Wednesday about if and how it could reopen. Ultimately, the safety of potential people coming and staff working made the decision within the discussion.

White Lake essentially closed March 27, prohibiting guests and not allowing rentals of less than 90 days among other restrictions. Two weeks ago, the Friday of Mother’s Day weekend, the town made some amendments.

The current rules include:

• Allow short-term rentals in hotels, motels, rental housing, condominiums, RV campsites, primitive campsites or similar accomodations such as manufactured home parks. Occupancy of hotels, motels and short-term rentals is to be limited to 50 percent of capacity.

• Nonresident property owners are allowed at their property. All are recommended to adhere to social distancing of 6 feet, and limit group sizes.

• Nonresident renters — people primarily located in campgrounds and RV facilities — have received specific detailed directions from the owners of these places in regard to occupancy. Capacity of the campgrounds and RV parks can not exceed 50 percent capacity; property owners are responsible for not exceeding the cap.

The Town Hall, Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works Department remain closed to the public, though they are fully staffed. Mass gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited, with exception to drive-in worship services. At those, persons must remain in their vehicles, only immediate family of the same household is permitted in the vehicles, and vehicles should be at least 6 feet apart on all sides.

There remains no on-street parking of unauthorized vehicles.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal