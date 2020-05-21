Coronavirus: Bladen County counts 57 recoveries among 83 cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of people infected and recovered from the coronavirus has improved to 57, the Health Department said Thursday.

The county’s total cases climbed to 83. There have been 60 new cases reported this month, at least one in 30 of the last 32 days, and at least two in nine of the last 11 days.

The county’s first case was reported April 1, and its second April 18. Two people, one in White Oak and the other in Tar Heel, have died.

In the state Department of Health and Human Services postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 21 positive cases. There have been 10 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, seven in Bladenboro, six in Clarkton, six in Council, three in East Arcadia, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

DHHS said Thursday that 716 North Carolinians have died and 20,910 have been infected during the worldwide pandemic. It reported 578 hospitalized. More than 290,000 have been tested, and the average per day continues to rise — more than 13,000 tests were completed Wednesday alone.

The death toll increased 14 in the report, and the number of cases rose 788. Hospitalizations were up 24.

The state’s three major urban areas — in and around Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, and Greensboro and Winston-Salem — have just under half of the state’s deaths and positive cases. By another metric, congregate living settings have 63.5 percent of the deaths and 21.9 percent of the cases.

In adjacent counties, there have been 42 deaths and 1,673 cases. Cumberland has 14 deaths and 525 cases; Columbus has 21 deaths and 278 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 638 cases; Sampson has one death and 315 cases; and Pender has one death and 59 cases.

In the metric of cases per 10,000 residents, Bladen has 25. Pender is lowest of neighboring counties with nine, Cumberland is 16, Robeson is 48, and Sampson and Columbus are each 50.

In congregate living settings, nine deaths were added raising the total to 455. There are 4,549 cases, up 54 from a day earlier. Outbreaks have been identified at 81 nursing homes, 35 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 342 deaths and 10,062 cases, or 47.8 percent of the deaths and 48.1 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 70 deaths and 2,894 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 574 cases, Cabarrus County has 21 deaths and 406 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 370 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 211 cases — a total of 138 deaths and 4,455 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 42 deaths and 1,119 cases, Wake County has 32 deaths and 1,345 cases, Orange County has 39 deaths and 291 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 282 cases — a total of 130 deaths and 3,037 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 50 deaths and 944 cases, Davidson County has 11 deaths and 323 cases, Forsyth County has seven deaths and 801 cases, and Randolph County has six deaths and 502 cases — a total of 74 deaths and 2,570 cases.

Of the state’s total cases, 43 percent are ages 25-49 and 43 percent are ages 50 and over. Those 50 and up account for 96 percent of the deaths.

Fifty-one percent of the cases statewide are women. Men account for 51 percent of the deaths.

The state’s estimated supplies are low on gowns, but at least 30 days on face shields, gloves, N95 respirators and procedure masks.

The state reports availability of 77 percent of ventilators, 19 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 22 percnet of hospital beds.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_COVID-19-Bladen-Co-HD-9.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal