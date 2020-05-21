ELIZABETHTOWN — For a community that endured three hurricanes in 35 months, the news Thursday afternoon from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was a bit good.

NOAA’s forecast for the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is 13 to 19 named storms. That’s less than N.C. State’s report last month, which forecast 18 to 22. The other major forecast, Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, forecast 16 named storms.

NOAA went on to say six to 10 storms could become hurricanes, including three to six that would be major — meaning, winds of 111 mph or higher, or categories 3, 4 or 5.

The other forecasts were close. Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric science at N.C. State, said in his forecast that eight to 11 of the storms may grow strong enough to become hurricanes. Colorado State’s projection is eight hurricanes, four of which could be major.

The hurricane season begins June 1, but already for the sixth year in a row a named storm has formed. Arthur passed by the North Carolina coast earlier this week. The season runs to Nov. 30.

Bladen County endured three hurricanes in 35 months over the last four hurricane seasons. In 2016, Matthew struck in October. Florence came 23 months later in 2018, and Dorian passed through last September.

The Atlantic basin includes all of the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

Several entities have issued reminders about the hurricane season, and some of the things to remember.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, it takes 30 days from the date of purchase for a National Flood Insurance Program policy to take effect. Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and often does not result in a federal disaster declaration when FEMA offers help.

More than 20 percent of flood claims come from areas outside high-risk flood zones.

When FEMA issues a home repair grant, it provides only the basic emergency assistance. It is not intended as full replacement, as would insurance. Flood insurance, however, covers more. After Florence, policyholders in North Carolina averaged $40,000 in payments.

The average cost for an NFIP policy, nationally, is about $700.

FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center can provide information on the risk of flooding. Other tips from FEMA include:

• Stay informed. Download an emergency weather app on your phone. Purchase a weather radio.

• Plan to evacuate. Know your community’s evacuation plan, evacuation routes and how to receive alerts.

• Build an emergency kit. Keep it ready at home, at work and in the car.

• Buy flood insurance. Most home insurance policies do not cover flooding. National Flood Insurance Program policies take 30 days from the date of purchase to go into effect. To learn more about protecting your home, go to floodsmart.gov on the internet.

• Protect your documents. Keep computers and important documents in a waterproof container. Remember to create password-protected digital copies.

• Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

NOAA | Via AP

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sept. 2, 2019, shows Hurricane Dorian (left) churning over the Bahamas. Dorian hovered over the Bahamas, pummeling the islands with a fearsome category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_dorian-main-mon-090319.jpgNOAA | Via AP

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sept. 2, 2019, shows Hurricane Dorian (left) churning over the Bahamas. Dorian hovered over the Bahamas, pummeling the islands with a fearsome category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal