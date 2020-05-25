ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added no new cases to the coronavirus count in Monday’s report from the Health Department and the state.

The number infected remained at 94. It’s the first time since May 12 the county didn’t have any additions. Two people have died. The county said 64 have recovered from the virus.

The virus has killed 754 in the state, and 23,964 lab-confirmed cases have now been recorded. There were 627 hospitalized Monday. The number of tests completed, which has steadily risen since May 13, is 344,690.

For perspective, more than 96 percent of the state’s estimated 10.5 million population has not been tested. The number of cases in the state represents two-tenths of 1 percent of the population, and the number killed is seven-one thousandths of 1 percent. In Bladen County, the number of cases are three-tenths of 1 percent of an estimated 33,000 population.

The first case in North Carolina was reported March 3, and the first death March 25. Bladen County’s first case was reported April 1, and the first death May 6. The virus’ origin traces to Wuhan, China, in December.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 20 cases. There have been 11 each in Tar Heel, Clarkton and Bladenboro, nine in White Oak, six in Council, four in East Arcadia, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

In adjacent counties, there have been 44 deaths and 2,034 cases. Cumberland has 15 deaths and 588 cases; Columbus has 21 deaths and 296 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 670 cases; Sampson has one death and 408 cases; and Pender has one death and 72 cases.

Congregate living settings have reported 475 deaths and 4,823 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 83 nursing homes, 36 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 81 percent of hospitals reporting, the state reports availability of 75 percent of ventilators, 22 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 28 percent of hospital beds. Gowns remain a need in the category of personal protective equipment; all other items listed are at more than a 30-day supply.

While the number of deaths in congregate care settings is 62.9 percent, a separate metric shows urban areas account for about half of the deaths and cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for more than 47 percent of the deaths (355) and cases (11,529) in the state.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 73 deaths and 3,380 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 609 cases, Cabarrus County has 21 deaths and 449 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 400 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 244 cases — a total of 141 deaths and 5,082 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 43 deaths and 1,312 cases, Wake County has 33 deaths and 1,471 cases, Orange County has 39 deaths and 309 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 351 cases — a total of 132 deaths and 3,443 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 52 deaths and 1,073 cases, Davidson County has 11 deaths and 361 cases, Forsyth County has nine deaths and 969 cases, and Randolph County has 10 deaths and 601 cases — a total of 82 deaths and 3,004 cases.

Fifty-one percent of the cases statewide are women. The 24-49 age group has 44 percent of the cases, while 50-and-over has 42 percent. Six percent are now 17 or younger.

Men account for 52 percent of the deaths. The 50-and-over age group accounts for 96 percent of the deaths.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com., more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 98,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 363,000.

There are more than 5.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 345,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal