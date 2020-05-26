Gunfire, from approximately 20 shots, hits residence in neighborhood of February triple murder

CLARKTON — Approximately 20 shots are believed to have been fired into a residence in Clarkton on Sunday.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in a release Tuesday, said nobody was hit by the gunfire. The 911 call center received a call about 11 p.m. reporting the incident on Tina’s Lane.

Deputies confirmed the residence was hit several times.

“No motive is apparent and no warrants have been issued at this time,” the release read.

The incident is under invesetigation.

The release did not give any indication the incident is related to a triple murder in the neighborhood Feb. 23. That took place just a couple hundred yards away on the cul-de-sac off N.C. 211 that is on the western side of town going toward Abbottsburg and Bladenboro.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

