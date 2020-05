Bladen Builders Supply donates during National Nurses Week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lane Greene of Bladen Builders Supply makes a donation for nurses at Bladen County Hospital to Traci Priest, the director of nursing.

National Nurses Week was May 6-12.

