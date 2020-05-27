RIEGELWOOD — More flooding of the Cape Fear River is expected from a storm pushing into Bladen County today.

At 9 a.m., flood warnings had been issued or extended for all three lock and dam points along the Cape Fear in the county — the W.O. Huske Lock and Dam No. 3 in Tar Heel, at the Browns Landing Lock and Dam No. 2 in Elizabethtown, and at Lock and Dam No. 1 just outside East Arcadia in Riegelwood. River water crept into Elizabethtown’s Tory Hole Park over the Memorial Day weekend, and is expected to push further inland.

Bertha, the second named storm in the Atlantic Ocean this month, is expected to dump upward of 2 inches of rain in southeastern North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Many areas are just below that, but as close as Myrtle Beach the rainfall total is projected between 2 and 3 inches.

In the southern end of the county, Lock and Dam No. 1 flood stage is 24 feet. The river was 21.74 feet there on Tuesday and began to decrease, hitting 21.62 feet at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The NWS warned “people with interests along the river should take the necessary precautions to protect life and property from the flood waters.”

The earthen dam of 14.3 miles that extends from Kelly into Pender County had 17 breaches repaired a year ago. When Florence came ashore in September 2018, people in the area were rescued from historic flooding by special high-water vehicles and helicopters. The dam still awaits permanent repairs.

The NWS warning said on the northern end of the county near Tar Heel, the Huske Lock and Dam No. 1 measured 44.07 feet at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the river climbed to 49.48 feet. Flood stage is 42 feet. The projection is for the river to rise to 48.8 feet by early Sunday morning before beginning to fall.

At Elizabethtown in the central part of the county, the river gauge was not reporting measurements after hitting flood stage over the Memorial Day Weekend. Flood stage is 25 feet, and the gauge did record 23.5 feet at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The projection is for a crest of 24.8 feet on Saturday.

Town Manager Eddie Madden said Wednesday morning the area is closed.

Rainfall is 5.71 inches this month at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, and 15.71 inches since Feb. 1. At Fayetteville Regional Airport, 5.77 inches of rain has been measured this month, and rainfall totals 17.11 inches since Feb. 1.

