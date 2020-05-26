Elizabethtown man shot five times; in ICU in Wilmington

ELIZABETHTOWN — Investigators are trying to piece together what happened leading to an Elizabethtown man being shot five times.

James Henry Davis, of Blue Moon Drive, was taken to Bladen County Hospital early Monday and transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said he was hit “approximately five times” in a shooting reported at 1:14 a.m. It happened on the same street as his residence.

A release said he was in intensive care in Wilmington.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.