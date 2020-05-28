Hiring freeze, more than $350,000 in reductions expected in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hiring freezes and a budget reduction of more than a quarter-million dollars are expected in Elizabethtown in response to the coronavirus.

The Town Council will meet Monday night in regular session. At its May 4 meeting, leaders were given what was deemed a rough sketch budget of just under $6.8 million with the tax rate of 61.5 cents per $100 valuation unchanged. Elizabethtown is operating on a 2019-20 budget of $6.5 million.

“We are looking at a $378,480 budget reduction,” Town Manager Eddie Madden said. “But I am still going to recommend that the board adopt the budget that was proposed in May.”

Madden said the council will be looking over an amendment to the budget ordinance.

“I am going to recommend that the town board approve a recommended list of cost reductions and savings,” he said.

Madden said these will create a temporary “freeze” on spending. One thing that is not going to happen is the filling of open positions. Madden said they will wait to fill them later in the year.

Across the state, town leaders are grappling with financial decisions because of the state’s stay at home orders that shut down the economy. Realtime numbers showing the impact are evolving.

“We won’t have a good handle of the impact on our sales tax revenue until mid-June or July,” he said. “This will put a hold on spending on categories until we have a better handle on it.”

Sales tax revenue numbers come to municipalities three months behind; for example, March figures are known in June. The town will compare to prior years, and try to figure out a rough estimate of what the expected impact will be. The state has remained essentially closed for business for better than two months.

“By then we will be able to better assess the situation,” Madden said.

The town manager said public hearings for the budget will be held through the internet application Zoom. Comments for the hearing can be made in writing through Wednesday. The board will then read the comments and vote on the issues, which could come in a called meeting that day.

A complete list of the potential freezes are expected to be given to the board by the end of Friday.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.