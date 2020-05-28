Cape Fear River drops, but will rise again this weekend

RIEGELWOOD — Through Thursday morning, the Cape Fear River at Lock and Dam No. 1 had steadily fell from a high of 21.74 feet on Tuesday morning.

Lock and Dam No. 1 measured 21.33 feet Thursday at 8:45 a.m. A flood warning remained in effect for the river in Cumberland and Bladen counties. The National Weather Service in Wilmington advised “people with interests along the river should take the necessary precautions to protect life and property from the flood waters.”

Rain from Tropical Storm Bertha drenched an already soggy southeastern North Carolina this week. The rainfall total at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Airport this week is 0.97 inches, pushing the monthly total to 6.61 inches. Upstream at Fayetteville Regional Airport, rainfall was measured at less than a half-inch this week and 6.11 inches this month.

Since Feb. 1, the Elizabethtown airport has measured 16.61 inches and the Fayetteville airport 17.45 inches.

All three lock and dam measuring points in Bladen County are around flood stage, and have been since last week’s rain. Water has crawled well into Tory Hole Park in Elizabethtown, and about a mile away the Browns Landing Lock and Dam No. 2 area is closed.

The NWS said that while the Cape Fear has fallen near Tar Heel at Lock and Dam No. 3, it is expected to rise again through the weekend. The projection is to hit 46 feet by Sunday morning; flood stage is 42 feet. Thursday morning, the river was at 42.26 feet about 10 a.m.

Lock and Dam No. 2 measured 23.5 feet at 10 a.m. Wednesday and was estimated at 22.4 feet Thursday morning. Flood stage is 25 feet.

The river between Elizabethtown and the southern end of the county, near Riegelwood, is always of particular concern. The earthen dam of 14.3 miles that extends from Kelly into Pender County had 17 breaches repaired a year ago. When Florence came ashore in September 2018, people in the area were rescued from historic flooding by special high-water vehicles and helicopters. The dam still awaits permanent repairs.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.