DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will begin to slowly reopen its campus in June.

In her report to college trustees Tuesday evening, President Dr. Amanda Lee said the library and learning enhancement center will open June 15 to support summer classes. Hours will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The college anticipates being able to accommodate walk-in traffic to Student Services and the cashier by July 6.

All other visits remain by appointment only.

Those plans are subject to how the county and the state are doing with the coronavirus. Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order is in effect through the latter part of the month.

Faculty are scheduled to return Aug. 3 ahead of the fall semester opening.

Retirements were recognized for Edward Dent, Doris Horne, Victory Singletary, Ray White and Cliff Tyndall. Dent, Horne and Singletary are retiring effective June 1, White on July 1, and Tyndall Aug. 1.

Trustees were briefed by Crystal Dowd, on behalf of the Student Government Association, and Lee on the virtual commencement ceremony June 26.

The college, according to an enrollment report from Student Services Vice President Barry Priest, had 722 part-time and 456 full-time students in the spring. The 1,178 total was higher than each of the last three years, and included 75 percent of the student body taking at least one distance education course. Student to faculty ratio was 12:1, average age was 24 and 235 students were age 31 or older.

Counties that border Bladen contributed 483 students; Bladen County supplied 645 students, or 55 percent.

Re Gena Gilliam, in the faculty and senate report, said instructors are working on contingency plans for the fall in order to be as prepared as possible for what might happen with the virus. Lee said the college essentially changed to internet learning almost instantaneously and praised everyone involved for their efforts to make things work.

The college’s educational foundation, said Director Linda Burney, “came out far greater than we anticipated.”

“We are able this summer to issue five scholarships,” she said. “We’re in line to issue our scholarships for the fall as we outlined last year.”

The college is pressing forward with its Yellow Ribbon Campaign, a move to help students feel welcomed back when they return.

“It is our hope,” Burney said, “with some donations to come in, that we have over 200 yellow ribbons on campus when our students return for fall semester.”

