Coronavirus: County has 73 recoveries, 92 lab-confirmed cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County now counts 73 recoveries from the coronavirus.

The county Health Department released the figure on Thursday. The run of three days with three cases taken away from the county’s total ended when a new case was added, giving Bladen 92.

Two people in the county have died, and there is an outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel with an unknown number of workers infected.

Bladen County had just one case through April 17, then added its second the next day. It had not had back-to-back days without adding a case until Monday and Tuesday and only four days since had not included at least one case added.

In the Department of Health and Human Services postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 20 cases. There have been 11 each in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and Clarkton, nine in White Oak, six in Council, four in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented; the addition of Dublin’s ZIP code on Tuesday was new.

In adjacent counties, there have been 58 deaths and 2,135 cases. Cumberland has 16 deaths and 622 cases; Columbus has 24 deaths and 314 cases; Robeson has 13 deaths and 713 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 412 cases; and Pender has one death and 74 cases.

Across the state, the death toll rose by 33 to 827, lab-confirmed cases by 784 to 25,412, and hospitalizations by six to 708. The state is in a five-week safer at home executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Congregate living settings have reported 515 deaths and 5,113 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 86 nursing homes, 37 residential care facilities, 17 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 90 percent of hospitals reporting, the state reports availability of 76 percent of ventilators, 18 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 24 percent of hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns and N95 respirator masks have less than a 30-day supply.

There was no significant change to the number of cases involving the state’s three largest urban areas. They have about half of the cases and deaths.

There was also no big change in age and gender breakdown. Those 50-and-over account for 96 percent of the deaths and 41 percent of the cases, with ages 25-49 having 44 percent of the cases. The split of cases and deaths is close to even between men and women.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.