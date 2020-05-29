Coronavirus: Bladen commissioners will convene Monday in Superior Courtroom

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners will meet in person Monday for the first time since a special called meeting March 20.

The board has continued to meet during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Some commissioners were in the regular meeting room in April and May meetings, with others available through internet or telephone applications.

Monday’s meeting, at 6:30 p.m., has been moved to the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse. The upstairs venue provides more room for social distancing.

On the agenda among the consent items are two forgivable loans to Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial helping Anthem Displays and Westwood Robotic Technologies; a consideration to approve cancellation of summer Recreation & Parks Department programs, including Bladen Healthy Kids; and an update in the county manager’s report on the North Carolina Courts System using Boger Gymnasium at Elizabethtown Middle School for 50 days, from Monday through Aug. 8.

