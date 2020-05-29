Emereau hosts summer send off drive-thru Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School will host a send off for summer drive-thru on Wednesday.

The home of the Aviators will have three time slots for its kindergartners through eighth grade. Parents may come through to pick up the final report card and personal items, and to say farewell to teachers and administrators.

Here are the times and grade assignments:

• 9 to 11 a.m.: Kindergarten, third grade, sixth grade.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: First grade, fourth grade, seventh grade.

• 1 to 3 p.m.: Second grade, fifth grade, eighth grade.

The school asks that those with children in multiple grades only come through once. All are asked to stay in their vehicle while following the schedule and traffic pattern so everyone can be accommodated safely.

Questions should be directed to the school at 910-247-6595.