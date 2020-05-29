College announces academic honors

DUBLIN — Billy Pait III, Charles David Gooden and Tonyese Galloway have been recognized with distinguished awards by Bladen Community College, earning a chance to win the correlating award on the state level.

Pait is winner of the Academic Excellence Award. Winners must have completed 12 semester hours in an associate degree program and have a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.25. Pait carries a 4.0, is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta and Phi Theta Kappa honor societies, and graduated with two associate degrees.

Gooden, a law enforcement studies student, is the college’s nominee for the Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice and a certifice in basic law enforcement training. Gooden carries a 3.7 GPA, and is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta and Phi Theta Kappa.

Galloway, who earned a degree in practical nursing, is the college’s nominee for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award. She was among the first students at the college to receive a Finish Line Grant and graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

The college has also congratulated its departmental and program division awards. The winners of those included:

Dakota Elizabeth Banks, carpentry, Career and College Promise; Vicki Beck, developmental reading and English; Kasey Brewington, practical nursing; Cecil Butler, early childhood education; Mary Caitlin Campbell, associate degree nursing (second year).

Also, Nakeisha Laquantae Clark, adult high school diploma; Abigail Cooley, college transfer, math and science, Career and College Promise; Jacqueline Contreras, cosmetology, Career and College Promise; Daliyah Carroway, Bladen Early College; Angel Davis, college transfer, math and science.

Also, Jonathan Santana Dominguez, electrical systems technology, College and Career Promise; Jody Dyson, welding technology; Megan Daryl Fowler, cosmetology; Michael Guyton, college transfer, humanities and social sciences; Jody Hammond, electrical systems technology.

Also, Kenzy A. Hester, criminal justice; Tamrela Lowery, medical office administration; Airean Lowry, associate degree nursing (first year); Thomas Mundell, general occupational technology; Robin McDonald, office administration.

Also, Rhett McLean, industrial systems technology; Nicholas Norris, college transfer, humanities and social sciences, Career and College Promise; Connor Pate, welding, Career and College Promise; Hilda Potts, developmental math; Laura Strickland, emergency medical science.

Also, Quentin Turko, business administration; and Kenneth Ward Jr., high school equivalency.

Nine students earned inclusion to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs. Eligibility includes enrollment in an associate degree program, 12 hours of course work, and a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

New members include Michael Boyce, Cecil Butler, Andrea Butts, Diane Lincoln, Breanna Lugaro, Felecia Lugaro, Robin McDonald, Scott Owens and McLean Pait.

Twenty-six students were recognized for inclusion in Sigma Kappa Delta, a collegiate honor society for students of English at two-year colleges. Eligibility includes enrollment in one college course in English language or literature; have no grade lower than a B in English; and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Those students included Joshua Benson, Bailey Bullard, Margaret Dowless, Adia Drew, Sayvi Fuentes-Eleria, Alyssa Farmer, Charles Gooden, Danielle Griffin, Kacy Gunter, Michael Guyton, Joshua Hayes, Caroline Hester, Tehya Locklear.

Also, Abigail Madden, Nicholas Norris, Luke Norton, Kristen Pate, Hilda Potts, Jamie Pike, Jacob Priest, Tara Rogers, Breena Smith, Jessica Stewart, Carlie West, Hannah Wheeless and Karis Williams.

Student Government Association officers recognized included Erin Groves, president; Megan Fowler, vice president; Nasheika Kelly, secretary; Melanny Prada Zunan, public information officer; and Kailey Smith, parliamentarian.

SGA senators recognized included Anahi Cruz, Shelly Jones, Sawyer Norris, Kaylee Page, James Patterson, Atzel Salvador and Jhabari Tatum.

College ambassadors recognized were Charles Gooden, Shelly Jones and Natalie Severine.

Students recognized for participation in the Minority Male Initiative included Da’quan Baxley, Cecil Butler, Oswaldo Estrada, Akili Grafton, Austin Jacobs, Austin Locklear, Gary Loclear, Jacob Locklear, Kajha McBryde and Vincent Morris.