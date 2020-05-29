Count On Me NC registration, training available

ELIZABETHTOWN — Count On Me NC, a partnership of four organizations including the Bladen County Cooperative Extension, has begun training for participating businesses.

The initiative brings together the county representatives of the North Carolina State Extension with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, and Visit NC. The program focuses on providing necessary knowledge and information needed to manage COVID-19 within businesses as restrictions are relaxed.

The voluntary program has free courses through the internet providing a consistent approach based on state and national guidelines.

Businesses wishing to participate, be it as food service or non-food service, can do so and consumers can check out Guest Pledge as a way to keep others safe when out dining, shopping or visiting hospitality and tourism attractions. Information for each is at countonmenc.org.

Participants receive a personalized certificate suitable for display.

More information is available from Krista Johnson at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension. Her phone number is 910-862-4591; her email is krista_johnson@ncsu.edu.