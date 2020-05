BURGAW — Mitchell Keel and Eugene Jordan of Four County Electric Membership Corp. have been honored by the N.C. Association of Electric Cooperatives.

Keel, the CEO, was honored for 25 years of service. Jordan, board secretary and treasurer, has given 20 years of service.

Four County EMC serves more than 32,500 members in Bladen, Sampson, Columbus, Pender, Duplin and Onslow counties.