Four County EMC donates fans in Elizabethtown

BURGAW — The Bladen County Division on Aging has been gifted fans to distribute by Four County Electric Membership Corp.

The electric co-op made the donation to organizations in six counties where it serves members. They are for seniors living without air conditioning or circulating air.

Fans were also donated to the Garland Senior Center, the Sampson County Department of Aging in Clinton, the Columbus County Department of Aging in Whiteville, the Duplin County Services for the Aged in Kenansville, and Pender Adult Services in Burgaw.