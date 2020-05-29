White Lake restrictions will end at 5 p.m. Thursday

WHITE LAKE — On Thursday, c’mon out to the lake. It’s open!

Mayor Goldston Womble on Friday evening released a bulletin stating that the town’s previous restrictions in response to the coronavirus are all lifted effective that day at 5 p.m. White Lake will join the majority of North Carolina in following all orders that are being set forth by executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Among those, a release from White Lake reminds, are a prohibition of mass gatherings (10 indoors, 25 outside) and the exemption rules for a number of circumstances, such as houses of faith, funerals and weddings.

Cooper’s order is in effect through 5 p.m. June 26 unless extended, rescinded or replaced.

The town encourages all recommendations to promote social distancing of 6 feet, and reduce the transmission of the virus. This includes wearing a cloth face covering, using hand sanitizer, washing hands, regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and staying at home if sick.

Town buildings for administration, Commercial Mail Receiving Unit, Police Department, Fire Department and the Public Works Department remain closed to access by the public until further notice. They remain fully staffed.

