Coronavirus: Three more cases, 73 recoveries in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three positive cases of coronavirus added Friday give Bladen County 95 since the worldwide pandemic began late last year.

The number was the highest rise in seven days, since eight were added May 22. Two residents in the county have died, and 73 have recovered. The county stopped giving information about hospitalizations and those isolating at home two weeks ago.

North Carolina’s death toll rose 32 to 859, lab-confirmed cases increased 1,076 to 26,488, and hospitalizations fell by 28 to 680. Twenty-two of the deaths were attributed to congreate living settings. The state counts 391,231 tests completed, though independent lab tests push the number much higher.

In the Department of Health and Human Services postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 21 cases. There have been 13 in Clarkton, 11 each in Tar Heel and Bladenboro, nine in White Oak, six in Council, five in East Arcadia, three in Dublin, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented; the addition of Dublin’s ZIP code on Tuesday was new.

In adjacent counties, there have been 58 deaths and 2,135 cases. Cumberland has 17 deaths and 658 cases; Columbus has 25 deaths and 320 cases; Robeson has 13 deaths and 728 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 429 cases; and Pender has one death and 75 cases.

Congregate living settings have reported 537 deaths and 5,250 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 89 nursing homes, 37 residential care facilities, 17 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five in Columbus, four in Cumberland and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 89 percent of hospitals reporting, the state reports availability of 76 percent of ventilators, 16 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 23 percent of hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns and N95 respirator masks have less than a 30-day supply.

There was no significant change to the number of cases involving the state’s three largest urban areas. They have about half of the cases and deaths.

There was also no big change in age and gender breakdown. Those 50-and-over account for 96 percent of the deaths and 41 percent of the cases, with ages 25-49 having 44 percent of the cases. The split of cases and deaths is close to even between men and women.

