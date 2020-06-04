RALEIGH — Extensions have been signed into law preventing utility shut-offs and evictions.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order will prevent evictions for another three weeks, and utility cut-offs for another 60 days. In each case, late fees are prevented as well for late or nonpayment.

Repayment plans for utilities are extended at least six months, and sets the default term for repayment to six months for cases when the utility and customer cannot agree on the terms of an extended repayment plan.

In each case, the bills will have to be paid. Put another way, the executive order does not allow free rent, or free utilities.