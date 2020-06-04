ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital has a new visitation policy in effect.

One care companion per day for most inpatients is now being permitted between noon and 8 p.m. daily. Patients age 17 and younger may have two care companions who are the patient’s parents or legal guardians.

The hospital, and all of the Cape Fear Valley Health facilities, made the change effective Monday.

Care companions will have rules to follow, such as wearing a mask, completing a health screening temperature check and respiratory questions. Access is limited to the patient’s room. Clergy are permitted to visit between noon and 8 p.m.

For Emergency Department visits, one care companion is permitted once the patient is placed in a private treatment room.

More details on the policies are available at the CapeFearValley.com.