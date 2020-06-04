Cape Fear River receding

EAST ARCADIA — The Cape Fear River has crested and is receding at all points, according to observations recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A flood warning is set to expire Friday morning.

The Lock and Dam No. 1, which is just south of Kelly and alongside a 14.3 mile earthen dam that still awaits permanent repair from Hurricane Florence nearly two years ago, reached 21.89 feet Tuesday night. That’s just below the 24-foot flood stage. The river was at 21.56 feet on Thursday morning.

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson, who has worked diligently on the project to get the dike repaired, said Wednesday night one of 17 breaches had been a concern. Additional work to the repair was being sought this week.

Upstream in Elizabethtown at Browns Landing, Lock and Dam No. 2 has not recorded a mark since May 27. It is estimated at 22.3 feet Thursday morning; flood stage is 25 feet. About a mile further north, water remains well into Tory Hole Park and covering the damaged bent that has shut down the northbound lanes of the twin spans of the U.S. 701 bridge.

Near Tar Heel at Lock and Dam No. 3, also known as the Huske Lock and Dam, the Cape Fear was down to 42.2 feet on Thursday. Flood stage is 42 feet. It reached as high as 49.44 feet Sunday into Monday.

There has been no measurable rainfall this week at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field in Elizabethtown or Fayetteville Regional Airport. Rainfall at Brown Field since Feb. 1 is 21.27 inches, and at Fayetteville Regional it is 18.84 inches.

