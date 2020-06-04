Age breakdown

statistics released

ELIZABETHTOWN — The worst single-day increase in coronavirus cases for Bladen County was recorded Thursday morning.

Twenty-six cases were added, bringing the county’s total to 132. That’s more than the last two weeks combined, and it is equal to the first 32 days from the report of the county’s first case. The county, late Thursday, reported 89 recoveries.

It came on the morning after Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the county Health Department, shared some amount of breakdown for the county’s numbers with county commissioners in their Wednesday meeting, and gave more to the Bladen Journal fulfilling a public records law request.

The state also had its worst day in terms of number of cases added following testing of 19,039 individuals. With 1,189 lab-confirmed cases added, the state now counts 31,966.

It should be noted, the percentage of positive tests for the one-day jumps — 6.2 percent — is below the statistical average since the pandemic began. North Carolina counts 468,302 tests, a percentage returned positive of 6.8 percent.

The state’s death toll climbed to 960, up 21 from a day earlier.

In her update to Bladen commissioners on COVID-19, Duncan said the county mirrors the state average with 44 percent in the ages 25-49 group. She said 22 percent were in ages 50-64. Bladen County has two children age 17 or younger that have been diagnosed as infected.

Commissioner Arthur Bullock asked for a breakdown by race, but Duncan cited a low sample size in declining to answer. Formally requested later by this newspaper, Duncan gave only the breakdown for deaths and not cases; she said the case breakdown would be made available Thursday. The two deaths were attributed to one white and one black resident.

Duncan said the age breakdown of cases in the county, in addition to the two 17 or younger, is five ages 18-24, 46 are ages 25-49, 38 are ages 50-64, seven are ages 65-74, six are 75-and-up, and two are unknown.

Duncan’s data covered the 106 that had been reported through Wednesday.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 27 positive cases. There have been 15 in Clarkton, 14 in Bladenboro, 11 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, seven in East Arcadia, six in Council, three in Dublin, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

In adjacent counties, there have been 70 deaths and 2,513 cases. Cumberland has 24 deaths and 733 cases; Columbus has 27 deaths and 349 cases; Robeson has 14 deaths and 809 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 531 cases; and Pender has one death and 91 cases.

With 85 percent of hospitals reporting, the state says there is availability of 74 percent of ventilators, 15 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 21 percent of hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns and N95 respirator masks now have more than a 30-day supply. However, there is a “zero” days supply available for face shields.

Cases are 51 percent women and 49 percent men, and by race are 54 percent white and 29 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 39 percent. Ages 18-24 are 10 percent of the cases.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 59 percent white and 34 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 4 percent, ages 75-and-up are 63 percent.

