Coronavirus: Bladen County has 3rd facility with outbreak; cases up 11 to 143

ELIZABETHTOWN — A third facility has been identified with an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and 11 more positive cases have been added to the running total in Bladen County on Friday.

Cape Fear Teen Challenge, a part of the national Adult & Teen Challenge network providing Christian faith-based residential care to young people and adults who struggle with life-controlling problems, was named on the state report Friday afternoon. Located at 1456 Lula Long Road, the congregate living setting has two cases among its residents, none among the staff.

The first outbreak in the county was identified at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel in April, and the second was identified only as an “other” congregate living setting facility on Sleepy Creek Drive in the Harrells community. Sleepy Creek Drive is home only to Sleepy Creek Farms; the state Department of Health and Human Services says two staff members tested positive.

It is not known how many workers have been infected at the Smithfield Foods plant. Monday, the Bladen Journal requested an update from DHHS through the North Carolina Public Records law. Through the end of the day Friday, that request had gone unfilled. At last report, more than 2,000 cases were attributed to 27 plants in 17 counties across the state.

Bladen County has had two deaths from the virus, both last month. Friday’s addition of 11 cases made for a two-day total of 37 and 143 dating back to the first case April 1. There are 52 active cases and there have been 89 recoveries.

The state’s lab-confirmed cases total rose 1,289 to 33,255. The state has had a two-day in positive tests and completed tests — 2,478 cases from 32,884 tests. That gives a percentage of positive tests returned of 7.5 percent, just above the overall total of 6.9 percent.

The state death toll climbed six to 966. The number hospitalized is 717.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 27 positive cases. There have been 15 in Clarkton, 14 in Bladenboro, 11 in Tar Heel, nine in White Oak, seven in East Arcadia, six in Council, three in Dublin, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

In adjacent counties, there have been 70 deaths and 2,587 cases. Cumberland has 24 deaths and 744 cases; Columbus has 27 deaths and 355 cases; Robeson has 14 deaths and 837 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 553 cases; and Pender has one death and 98 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina total 602 deaths and 5,771 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 95 nursing homes, 50 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five in Columbus, four in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

With 87 percent of hospitals reporting, the state says there is availability of 72 percent of ventilators, 16 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 20 percent of hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns and N95 respirator masks now have more than a 30-day supply. However, there is a “zero” days supply available for face shields.

Cases are 51 percent women and 49 percent men, and by race are 54 percent white and 28 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 39 percent. Ages 18-24 are 10 percent of the cases.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 60 percent white and 34 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 4 percent, ages 75-and-up are 63 percent.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.5 percent of the deaths (449) and 49.5 percent of the cases (16,467).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 102 deaths and 5,057 positive cases, Rowan County has 35 deaths and 720 cases, Cabarrus County has 23 deaths and 536 cases, Union County has 20 deaths and 540 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 320 cases — a total of 188 deaths and 7,173 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 48 deaths and 1,877 cases, Wake County has 40 deaths and 2,067 cases, Orange County has 40 deaths and 377 cases, and Johnston County has 19 deaths and 554 cases — a total of 147 deaths and 4,875 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 70 deaths and 1,508 cases, Davidson County has 13 deaths and 500 cases, Forsyth County has 17 deaths and 1,660 cases, and Randolph County has 14 deaths and 751 cases — a total of 114 deaths and 4,419 cases.

