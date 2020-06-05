Two in Bladen County facing drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two Bladen County men have been arrested and are facing drug charges, the Sheriff’s Office says in a Friday news release.

Christopher Neil McLean, 46, of Bladenboro, is facing charges connected to methamphetamine. He was taken into custody Monday during a traffic stop. In addition to three ounces of the drug, lawmen also located a Taurus handgun, manufacturing equipment and $1,339 in the vehicle.

Bail was set at $151,000.

James Douglas Thomas, 47, of Elizabethtown, was arrested May 29 after a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of N.C. 53 near Elizabethtown. Drugs and manufacturing equipment were found.

Bail was set at $5,000.