ELIZABETHTOWN — New initiatives to expand coronavirus testing and tracing have been launched in Bladen County, its Health Department says in a release.

The county says tools can be accessed to check symptoms to determine if a test should be considered, and to find a testing place. Each of those can be accessed through the state Department of Health and Human Services’ website at ncdhhs.gov. People can track their symptoms if advised to do so by the COVID-19 Community Team through the COVID-19 Community Team Outreach Tool.

Another platform, on which Bladen County employees have trained, integrates contact tracing efforts throughout the state.

The release says it is important that people answer the phone when the Community Team reaches out. Those being contacted will get an initial text from the number 45394 or an email from NC-ARIAS-NoReplay@dhhs.nc.gov with follow-up phone calls from the Bladen County Health Department at 910-862-6900 or through NC OUTREACH at 844-628-7223.

It is important to note, no one from the Community Team will ask for anyone’s Social Security number, bank or credit card numbers, or any other financial information. All information shared is a private health record.

More information is on the DHHS website.

