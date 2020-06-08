Coronavirus: Steps to know about students, staff returning to school this fall

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper and health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Monday outlined a plan to return students to schools in North Carolina.

Mark Johnson and Eric Davis, the respective state superintendent and state Board of Education chairman, shared in the presentation of “StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12).” The 26-page plan has three options, pending how coronavirus information is at the time: minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning only.

The leaders said a decision on which option will be used will be made July 1. Schools must prepare by having a plan for each of the three options, and they are allowed to be more stringent but not less.

The state will make a decision based on:

• Number of lab-confirmed cases.

• Percentage of positive tests relative to the total number of tests.

• Number of daily hospitalizations.

• Number of Emergency Department visits for COVID-like illness.

• Overall state capacity for testing contact tracing and supply of personal protective equipment.

Cloth face coverings will be “strongly recommended but not required.” Anyone entering the building will have to be screened for temperature and symptoms.

There is a protocol for handling confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, or being exposed.

• For exposure, no symptoms: Cannot go to school for 14 days.

• For diagnosis, no symptoms: Cannot go to school for 10 days.

• At least one symptom: Cannot go to school for 10 days, and can only go after achieving three days with no fever and three days of symptom improvement. Symptoms are defined as fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new cough, new loss of taste or smell.

Social distancing measures will require schools to implement markings, as many businesses have this spring. It’ll mean limiting nonessential visitors and activities to the schools.

Some recommendations include one-way halls; physical barriers like plexiglass at reception desks; keeping students and teachers in small cohort groups staying together much of the day and limit mixing the cohort groups such as during lunch or recess; discontinue activities that involve bringing together large groups of people, or activities that do not allow for social distancing.

Schools are recommended to use remote learning for high-risk students.

The toolkit offers a number of cleaning and hygiene do’s and don’ts.

And the toolkit recommends that each school designate a single staff member as the COVID-19 point of contact.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.