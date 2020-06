ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has a program offered daily for senior adults, disabled persons and those who are homebound.

“Are You OK?” is a daily computer-generated call to subscribers. It is seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Should the phone not be answered, the Sheriff’s Office dispatches a deputy or other emergency personnel to check the status.

There is no cost to subscribe. To sign up or get more information, call Sheryl Young at 910-862-6961.