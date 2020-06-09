ELIZABETHTOWN — Tight-roping the uncertainty of impact from the coronavirus, county commissioners are a step closer to the fiscal year budget that begins July 1.

Socially distanced and meeting for about 90 minutes Monday night in the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse, the board heard from five different interests in one public hearing about the budget, and no speakers in a second public hearing regarding economic development.

The evening’s special meeting was preceded by a session as the Board of Equalization and Review, during which it heard Edward Lawrence’s appeal for a property valuation at White Lake. His presentation — well-researched and documented to support his argument — and the interactive dialogue was constructive, and understanding was expressed by him and the board. Ultimately, it was unanimously denied by the eight commissioner present.

Commissioner Russell Priest had an excused absence for illness; he was lifted up in prayer beforehand.

The public hearing related to economic development had no speakers, and County Manager Greg Martin reiterated the public posting for the group. The activities noted included:

• Salaries, retirement and health-care costs for full-time staff members, a portion of which is reimbursed by Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial.

• EDC operating costs.

• An incentive agreement for Smithfield Farmland Corp. valued at $226,483.

• $3,500 of support to the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Rents received through Bladen’s Bloomin’ for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles and the Elizabethtown JobLink Center.

• Allocations of $20,000 to North Carolina’s Southeast Partnership and $3,167 to the Southeastern Economic Development Commission.

In the heart of the evening was discussion and follow-up to last week’s discussions on the budget. The board met in small private groups in April and May to discuss the budget, and had touched on it publicly in a retreat setting during the winter before the coronavirus swept around the world.

Chief concerns expressed from Martin, Chairman Ray Britt and acknowledged by all board members is how county revenue will be impacted by the virus. Confirming sales tax receipts involves a three months lag period, meaning the degree of hurt is still being discovered from lack of commerce in part caused by Gov. Roy Cooper’s shutdown of businesses in mid- to late March that has lasted in varying degrees through April, May and June.

For a number of line items, commissioners expressed sentiment to move forward with money ready to be spent during the 2020-21 budget if available. Some wished for those decisions to be made immediately; others preferred a wait and see approach and rendering decisions this fall with more exact information available.

Speaking to the board were representatives from Bladen Community College, the director of the county’s Computer Operations department, Martin on behalf of Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor, Lynn Warren, and representatives from the town of Clarkton.

President Dr. Amanda Lee, trustees Chairman Dennis Troy and Vice President for Finance and Administration Jay Stanley came forward for the college. They answered questions, explained the degree of difficulty encountered from an earlier three-year plan commissioners approved for renovations and compliance with the American Disability Act, and were happy to hear $67,000 will be added to the budget to continue those efforts.

Robin Hewett, director of Computer Operations, reminded commissioners of the increasing concerns with an outdated telephone system for which parts are not readily available to be obtained. He explained what is available has been sought and bought for emergency repair, and that dependent on how severe an outage it could mean a month or more of impact. Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson initiated the push to address it sooner rather than later and was backed by Arthur Bullock. It was agreed Hewett and Martin are going to begin the formal steps involved in a bid process.

Taylor, involved in a Board of Education meeting in the same hour as the commissioners’ meeting, wrote to Martin that the school district needed a one-time allocation of $5,000 for a safety and health assessment, and it wanted to reinstitute capital outlay requests to a monthly cycle. The former was approved but is slated to be assessed again prior to budget passage; the latter has been quarterly the past five years and there was no indication Monday that would change.

Lynn Warren’s concern was for the presentation of Christmas decorations on the block of the county courthouse. Martin confirmed the town of Elizabethtown does everything in town, but the county is responsible for the interior of that block. Discussion led to no impact on the county budget when Peterson, backed by Britt, told Warren he’ll work with her to raise money, trying to find a larger tree and decorations. Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins backed Warren’s request to include a nativity scene, noting the large engraved stone lettering above the front door reads “In God We Trust.”

The town of Clarkton requested $34,800 to help update, renovate and repair ballfields in hopes of luring tournaments and commerce into the county. Tim Tart, mayor of the town; Chris Hall, its director of Public Works; and Jerome Myers, a commissioner; all responded in the dialogue. Commissioners agreed they want to help but desire for that assistance to be consistent to how the board has worked with other entities on similar recreation projects.

In other discussion, Martin said property tax collection is down 1 percent from last year; Munn-Goins reiterated a request to get county employees at least a 1 percent cost of living raise into the budget; and commissioners were updated on the direction of spending from the $782,398 distributed to the county from the federal CARES Act.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.