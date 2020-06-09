FEMA grant of $2 million reimburses Cape Fear Valley Health

ELIZABETHTOWN — Repairs to Bladen Medical Associates have been reimbursed by FEMA.

The $2 million award was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will be paying $1.5 million, and the state of North Carolina $500,000 through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Bladen Medical Associates is a part of the Cape Fear Valley Health System, a nonprofit serving seven counties in the region and headquartered in Fayetteville.

Doctors’ offices were damaged following Hurricane Florence in September 2014. The grant also covers mold remediation.

The cost-sharing program Public Assistance splits the cost between the federal agency and the state on a 75/25 percentage.

Florence came ashore about 60 miles away at Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018. Its damage was catastrophic. Elizabethtown picked up 35.93 inches of rainfall, breaking the previous record of 24.06 inches in Southport during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. The Cape Fear River had historic flooding not seen since September 1945.

The National Hurricane Center’s report said Florence caused $24 billion in damage, including $22 billion in North Carolina. It killed 15 people in North Carolina.

