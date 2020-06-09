Coronavirus: One outbreak in Bladen County goes from 2 to 51 cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — The number of cases in a coronvirus outbreak at Sleepy Creek Farms near Harrells has risen to 51.

All are classified as staff and there are zero classified as residents, according to the report Tuesday evening from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Bladen County has had a surge of cases this month, with congregate living settings on Sleepy Creek Drive — identified only as “other” in the DHHS report — and at Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown being added to the DHHS report. Another outbreak, at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, was identified in April but the number of cases there is not known.

The Bladen Journal’s request June 1 for more information on meat-processing plants statewide has not been filled by DHHS.

Bladen County’s number of positive coronavirus cases dropped by two on Tuesday to 163, but has included 63 added this month. The report on Sleepy Creek Farms last Thursday was just two cases.

Dr. Terri Duncan’s report from the Health Department says there are 64 active cases, 97 recoveries and two people have died.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 28 positive cases. There have been 15 in Clarkton, 14 in Bladenboro, 11 in Tar Heel, 10 in White Oak, eight in East Arcadia, six in Council, three in Dublin, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Tuesday include:

• 1,029 deaths, up 23 from Monday.

• 37,160 cases, up 676.

• 774 hospitalized, up 35.

• 520,113 tests, up 15,598.

The number of tests returned positive was 4.3 percent, the lowest daily amount in at least a week.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

