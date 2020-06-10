White Lake poised to pass budget, talk more in July about the lake

WHITE LAKE — Commissioners are poised to pass a budget of more than $3.5 million when they resume a meeting Thursday evening.

In regular session Tuesday night, meeting through the internet application Zoom, town leaders held a public hearing for the budget in which no one had comments. Per state law signed in for remote meetings due to the coronavirus, the comment period is open 24 hours after the meeting and a vote on the item — in this case the town’s budget — can’t be conducted until after that has elapsed.

Tuesday’s meeting was adjourned to Thursday at 6 p.m. and will again be held via Zoom. Comments given to Town Hall will be presented to commissioners at that time.

Commissioners spent a fair amount of time reviewing a submitted report from Dr. Diane Lauritsen of Limnosciences/Envirochem. She provides contract work to the town. A portion of it had rainfall totals for the lake since 2012, and it was last year about this time that a number of residents complained about the lake level dropping.

Research done since 2018 has shown the lake level fluctuates with rainfall, due to its dependency on it. May 2019 recorded just 1.2 inches of rain, while last month’s total was 12.25, according to Lauritsen’s report.

“We’ve come a long way since last summer,” Mayor Goldston Womble told those in the meeting. “I’d like to take credit for it, but can’t. When it rains it goes up, when it doesn’t it goes down.”

The 2014 year is incomplete, but last year’s total rainfall at the lake of 52.8 inches matched 2017 as the lowest among the last eight years.

Womble also took commissioners through Lauritsen’s charts for algae, clarity and pH. The pH level has been steady at 6.5 to 7.0 since spring of 2018.

The term pH is a figure expressing the acidity or alkalinity of a solution on a logarithmic scale, on which 7 is neutral, lower values are more acid and higher values more alkaline. A higher pH in warm weather produces more algae on White Lake, as was the case in 2018 when the aluminum sulfate treatment was administered.

The lake is expected to be discussed in more detail at the July meeting. Commissioner Tim Blount expressed concerns about “low pH water being diverted.” He agreed to provide information he is aware of to the mayor, Lauritsen and Jim Perry of the Lumber River Council of Governments. Perry is the COG’s planner for special projects in the Community Economic Services branch.

Commissioner Tom Riel said he would also share information with Blount about the lake’s springs prior to the next meeting as well. Commissioner Mike Suggs also made a point about the springs.

The town is in search of a tax collector following the resignation of Kim Grey. She started in late 2019 and was introduced to the board in December. Tina Merritt-Smith, the deputy collector, is handling duties in the interim.

Commissioners also approved a new position of town administrator. It does not commit the town to hiring; rather, it is part of the proactive approach to succession planning and an expected retirement announcement in the coming years of Administrative Services Director Brenda Clark.

