Coronavirus: Bladen County has 65 active cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sixty-five positive cases of coronavirus remain active in Bladen County, according to a report from its Health Department.

The county has had 164 cases since the pandemic began, up one from Tuesday. There have been 97 recoveries and two deaths.

In the state Department of Health and Human Services postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 28 positive cases. There have been 16 in Clarkton, 14 in Bladenboro, 11 each in Tar Heel and White Oak, nine in East Arcadia, six in Council, three in Dublin, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

Bladen County has been documented with three outbreaks, defined by the state as two or more. They are at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, named in April; Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown, named last week; and Sleepy Creek Farms, named as “other” by identification of Sleepy Creek Drive last week.

It is unknown how many cases are linked to the meat-processing facility. In Tuesday’s report, DHHS said Sleepy Creek Drive has 51 people infected and Cape Fear Teen Challenge has two staff member infected.

North Carolina’s totals released Wednesday include:

• 1,053 deaths, up 24 from Tuesday.

• 38,171 cases, up 1,011.

• 553,650 tests, up 33,537.

• 780 hospitalized, up six.

The number of tests returned positive was 3 percent, down from 4.3 percent the day before. The rate — selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick, rather than randomly — since the pandemic began is 6.9 percent.

DHHS has said it counts all positive cases whether administered through state-connected providers or private providers, but it does not count all tests from private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 77 deaths and 2,834 cases. Cumberland has 30 deaths and 811 cases; Columbus has 28 deaths and 379 cases; Robeson has 14 deaths and 900 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 627 cases; and Pender has one death and 117 cases.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, face shields have gone from “zero” days supply to 909. No category has less than a 30-day supply, the benchmark Cooper and Cohen had set early on.

Cases are split 50 percent women and men, and by race are 54 percent white and 27 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 36 percent. Ages 18-24 has grown to 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under to 8 percent.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 60 percent white and 33 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 4 percent, ages 75-and-up are 62 percent.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina total 661 deaths and 6,449 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 102 nursing homes, 54 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five are in Robeson and Columbus, four in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.1 percent of the deaths (485) and 50.3 percent of the cases (19,197).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 117 deaths and 5,861 positive cases, Rowan County has 36 deaths and 788 cases, Cabarrus County has 23 deaths and 614 cases, Union County has 21 deaths and 616 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 392 cases — a total of 205 deaths and 8,271 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 51 deaths and 2,284 cases, Wake County has 41 deaths and 2,448 cases, Orange County has 40 deaths and 415 cases, and Johnston County has 20 deaths and 677 cases — a total of 152 deaths and 5,824 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 81 deaths and 1,806 cases, Davidson County has 12 deaths and 544 cases, Forsyth County has 18 deaths and 1,910 cases, and Randolph County has 17 deaths and 842 cases — a total of 128 deaths and 5,102 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 1.9 million confirmed cases and 112,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 739,000.

There are more than 7.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 413,000 deaths.

