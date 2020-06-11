Protocols explained at education board’s meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County Board of Education member brought forth concerns on accessing personnel records and adding items to the agenda.

Board member Cory Singletary said that he was unsure of the procedure.

“It’s the chair in consultation with the superintendent,” explained Gary Grady, the board’s lawyer. “Any board member with one week’s notice can ask for an item to be placed on the agenda.”

Grady further explained the other way to have the agenda modified at the meeting.

Singletary also asked about the policy to view personnel records. Those records are open to the board at the main office. However, it was clarified that if something is in an active investigation, that information would not be available for viewing until the investigation was complete and the information was placed in the personnel file. At that point it would be considered part of the viewable record.

“There’s a procedure for an individual to come in and review those records,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. “Board members, as Singletary has noted, do have access to that information, but there are restrictions that they must adhere to as to what is in the personnel file.

“If a board member wishes to review a file we would ask that they contact the human resources director at the superintendent’s office.”

Board member Gary Rhoda also felt concern that the board went ahead and voted after a closed session, when he didn’t get a chance to vote.

“You guys went on with the vote while I was reviewing the personnel file,” he said. “I didn’t think that was right. As a matter of fact I thought it was unethical.”

“Once the board comes out of closed session it is the chair that conducts the meeting, and he or she at any time can call for the vote,” said Taylor. “So I certainly understand your position on that and I don’t disagree with it.”

Taylor also informed the board about the upcoming plans that they are required to create in response to Monday’s information from the Department of Public Instruction, the governor’s office, and the Department of Health and Human Services about social distancing requirements when school returns.

