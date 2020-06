CLARKTON — An exceptionally brief June 2 meeting yielded two action items for the town of Clarkton board, said Town Clerk Kentrina Woods.

Commissioners approved continuing a contract with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Corrections inmate labor.

The board also agreed to contract with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co. for the annual fiscal year ending audit. The new budget year begins July 1 and the report on 2019-20 is due to the board by Oct. 31.