Dublin land purchase pending for Fire Department

DUBLIN — Commissioners are moving forward with discussions about purchasing property next to the Fire Department.

“They are going to be purchasing the property from Alex Hursey,” said Town Clerk Ashley Matthews. “They have been talking about it for about five months of meetings.”

Matthews said the original plan was for the purchase to happen before June 30, but that the property owner requested that the purchase happen later in September. The town has already had to pay Walker’s Surveying, Matthews said.

“As of right now the property is supposed to be used for training,” she said.

Fire Chief Pete Batton is requesting the money from the Fire Department district to pay for the property, surveying and attorney’s fees.

“In the long run it may be for an expansion on the fire department,” Matthews said.

Even how that may happen is up in the air, with Matthews explaining that the fire district board meeting on June 18 may make even more changes. The Fire Department may be separated from the town and the county district may take it all up together.

“The district board meeting on 18th will be to discuss the particulars with a committee,” she said.

The board also voted to allow Dublin First Baptist to continue to close a section of McLean Street.

Matthews said she and the assistant town clerk have been calling residents about the census.

Public Works Director Jonathan Ward said the town is working on drainage around 7th and 8th streets in response to a citizen complaint. Culverts are being replaced.

Commissioners, Matthews said, are talking about how to reopen Town Hall. That isn’t expected to happen before commissioners meet in July.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.