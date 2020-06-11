Animal shelter resumes limited hours; will have adoption special through June 30

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Animal Shelter will resume limited hours of operation Monday, and will have a special on adoptions this month.

Animal drop-offs, return to owner, and adoptions are weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. by appointment only. Animal pickups will be during regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are restrictions for those visiting the shelter at 506 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown:

• Viewing animals, whether return to owner or adoption, is limited to two people at a time.

• Mask or facial covering is required for anyone visiting.

Adoption fees are waived through June 30. Vaccination fees of $25 to $30 will be the only payment required.