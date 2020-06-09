WHITE LAKE — Southeastern Health is permanently closing its clinic here and another in Maxton as part of a restructuring that will also cut 236 jobs.

The health system, headquartered in Robeson County, has endured significant financial losses associated with COVID-19.

The patients at White Lake and Maxton will be transferred to other clinics. The Southeastern Neurosurgery clinic is also being closed.

SE Health is reducing 10 percent of its workforce, including administration by 22 percent. Two vice president positions are among the losses. Approximately 40 percent of the cuts will come from not filling vacant positions, attrition and reassignment of staff to new roles.

Retirements also factor into the equation.

Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health president and CEO, is taking a 46 percent cut in compensation.

Hospital leaders said the restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, preventing elective surgeries for example, caused a significant financial hardship. The health system took steps to adjust, but ultimately was unable to sustain all services.

