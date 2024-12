DUBLIN — Client services classes, at no cost, are being offered at Bladen Community College.

They begin on Monday and are designed for client care services. All training is through the internet.

This class has been developed for individuals preparing to work in an entry-level position as a client service associate.

More information is available by calling Stephanie Gonzalez at 910-879-5539, or emailing her at sgonzalez@bladencc.edu.